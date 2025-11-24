'Part Of China': Arunachal Woman Faces '18-Hour Detainment', 'Harassment' At Shanghai Airport

A woman from Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly detained for more than 18 hours at Shanghai Pudong International Airport after Chinese immigration officials questioned the “validity” of her passport.

Pem Wang Thongdok, a UK resident, was travelling from London to Japan on Nov. 21 with a scheduled three-hour transit in Shanghai. She said officials initially refused to process her arrival, claiming her passport could not be accepted, citing her birthplace, Arunachal Pradesh, as "part of China".

"I was held at Shanghai airport for over 18 hrs on 21st Nov, 2025 on claims by China immigration and China Eastern Air," she wrote on her social media post X, while tagging Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Thongdok described how immigration officers repeatedly called her name while shouting “India, India” and told her passport was “not valid” because her birthplace was considered Chinese territory. She said several officials and China Eastern Airlines staff mocked her, suggested she apply for a Chinese passport, and denied her access to food and airport facilities.