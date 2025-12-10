Parliamentary Panel Urges Faster Green Clearances For Coal Mining Projects

The Standing Committee on coal, mines and steel chaired by Anurag Singh Thakur said that the average time taken for EC for Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) is roughly 15 to 18 months and the same for commercial coal blocks of private sector is around 26 months, whereas, the average time taken for FC approvals ranges from 24-30 months for CPSUs and up to 34 months for commercial coal blocks of private sector.