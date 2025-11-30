Parliament Winter Session: Three New Bills Set To Be Tabled On Day 1

The Lok Sabha is set to introduce three new bills on the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, according to an official release.

The first is the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce to amend the Manipur Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. The bill is likely to be introduced in order to have Manipur's GST regulation to be in line with the Centre's new GST slabs.

The second is the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill 2025, which encompasses the goods manufactured in India that are outside the central GST framework, which will likely be amended and simplified.

The third is the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 which will levy a new cess to support the Centre's expenditure on national security and public health.

The Centre will "levy a cess for the said purposes on the machines installed or other processes undertaken by which specified goods are manufactured or produced. "

Sitharaman is also likely to present a statement showing Supplementary Demands for Grants – First Batch for 2025-2026.