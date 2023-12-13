Parliament Security Breach: Five Of Six Suspects Nabbed; Plan Hatched A Few Days Ago

While being taken away by police personnel, Neelam told reporters, "The Indian government is subjecting us to oppression. When we raise our voices for our rights, we are beaten and thrown in jail. We are subjected to undue force. We do not belong to any organisation. We are students and we are unemployed."

"Our parents work as labourers, and farmers and some are small shopkeepers. An attempt is being made to suppress our voices. Dictatorship will not work," she said.