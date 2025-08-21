Parliament Monsoon Session Sees 26 Bills Passed In Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha — Details Here
Despite repeated protests and walkouts, Parliament passed many significant Bills covering taxation, shipping, education, sports and governance.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament saw repeated disruptions, with Opposition parties staging protests and refusing to cooperate in legislative business.
Despite the interruptions, both Houses cleared several key Bills, many of them without meaningful debate. However, the government pressed ahead, insisting that important legislative work could not be stalled due to disruptions.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, marking the end of the Monsoon Session, which started on July 21.
Lok Sabha Clears 12 Bills
The Lok Sabha passed 12 Bills during the session. These include:
1. The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025
2. The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025
3. The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025
4. The Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025
5. The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025
6. The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025
7. The Income-tax Bill, 2025
8. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025
9. The Indian Ports Bill, 2025
10. The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025
11. The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025
12. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025
Of these, six, including the Goa representation Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill and the National Sports Governance Bill, saw limited discussion amid noisy protests. The rest were passed without debate as disruptions continued.
Rajya Sabha Passes 14 Bills
The Rajya Sabha also cleared or returned 14 Bills. These included:
The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025.
The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025.
The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025.
The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
The Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025
The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025
The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025
The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025.
The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
The Income-tax Bill, 2025
The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025
The Indian Ports Bill, 2025
The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025
The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025
The Bills of Lading Bill was the only legislation passed without disruption on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. The rest were taken up either in the middle of noisy exchanges or after Opposition parties staged walkouts in protest.