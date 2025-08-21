Business NewsNationalParliament Monsoon Session Sees 26 Bills Passed In Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha — Details Here
Parliament Monsoon Session Sees 26 Bills Passed In Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha — Details Here

Despite repeated protests and walkouts, Parliament passed many significant Bills covering taxation, shipping, education, sports and governance.

21 Aug 2025, 02:37 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>12 bills were passed in the Lok Sabha. (Image: Sansad TV via PTI Photo)</p></div>
12 bills were passed in the Lok Sabha. (Image: Sansad TV via PTI Photo)
Summary is AI Generated.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament saw repeated disruptions, with Opposition parties staging protests and refusing to cooperate in legislative business.

Despite the interruptions, both Houses cleared several key Bills, many of them without meaningful debate. However, the government pressed ahead, insisting that important legislative work could not be stalled due to disruptions.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, marking the end of the Monsoon Session, which started on July 21.

Lok Sabha Clears 12 Bills

The Lok Sabha passed 12 Bills during the session. These include:

1.    The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025

2.    The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025

3.    The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025

4.    The Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025

5.    The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025

6.    The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025

7.    The Income-tax Bill, 2025

8.    The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025

9.    The Indian Ports Bill, 2025

10.  The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025

11.  The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025

12.  The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025

Of these, six, including the Goa representation Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill and the National Sports Governance Bill, saw limited discussion amid noisy protests. The rest were passed without debate as disruptions continued.

Rajya Sabha Passes 14 Bills

The Rajya Sabha also cleared or returned 14 Bills. These included:

  • The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025.

  • The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025.

  • The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025.

  • The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

  • The Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025

  • The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025

  • The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025

  • The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025.

  • The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

  • The Income-tax Bill, 2025

  • The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025

  • The Indian Ports Bill, 2025

  • The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025

  • The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Bills of Lading Bill was the only legislation passed without disruption on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. The rest were taken up either in the middle of noisy exchanges or after Opposition parties staged walkouts in protest.

