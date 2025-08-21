Parliament Monsoon Session Sees 26 Bills Passed In Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha — Details Here

The Monsoon Session of Parliament saw repeated disruptions, with Opposition parties staging protests and refusing to cooperate in legislative business.

Despite the interruptions, both Houses cleared several key Bills, many of them without meaningful debate. However, the government pressed ahead, insisting that important legislative work could not be stalled due to disruptions.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, marking the end of the Monsoon Session, which started on July 21.