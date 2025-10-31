Digital Legislatures: Committee Of Secretaries To Be Constituted For Speedy Implementation Of NeVA

A committee of secretaries will be constituted to ensure speedy implementation of National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) that seeks to bring all state legislatures on a single digital platform.

The decision was taken at a day-long National Conference on NeVA here on Thursday. The conference was addressed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan. More than 100 delegates from across the country attended the conference.

The representatives of the Centre and state legislatures adopted a New Delhi Resolution on NeVA that resolved to constitute a committee of secretaries, expedite full implementation of NeVA, and strengthen capacity building.

The resolution also sought digitization and uploading of legacy records, adoption of AI and emerging technologies, and exploring a National Legislative Digital Index. Addressing the conference, Rijiju said 28 state legislatures have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for implementation of NeVA.

He said 20 legislatures are live on NeVA, making it easier for members to participate in day-to-day functioning of the respective Houses and granting smoother access to legislative records.

'A robust legislative process is extremely important to ensure that parliamentary democracy is successful,' Rijiju said. He said of the three pillars of Indian democracy, the executive and judiciary have taken the lead in embracing digital technologies in their functioning and legislatures too were not far behind in adopting new technology.

Murugan, in his valedictory address, asserted that NeVA has grown to provide a common legislative platform for all state Legislatures.