Pandit Chhannulal's Legacy Will Inspire Generations Of Musicians, Artists: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his grief at the death of noted classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, and said he made an invaluable contribution to establishing Indian musical traditions on a global stage.

Modi said it was his good fortune that he always received his affection and blessings.

He also noted that Mishra was one of the proposers for his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2014.

It was a gesture that symbolised his deep-rooted commitment to the city and its evolving legacy, said an official statement, in which Modi emphasised that his legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians, artists, and cultural enthusiasts.

The statement noted that Modi often described Mishra's affection for him as a personal privilege.

"Their relationship reflects a shared reverence for India's classical traditions, spiritual depth, and the transformative power of culture," it said.