PAN 2.0: The Promising Technological Revamp Lacks Clarity On Changes

Technology-based advancements have brought better convenience across various facets of life, right from cashless payments to online portals. The PAN card system is set to get a technological upgrade after the approval of PAN 2.0 during the Cabinet meeting, on Monday.

The financial implication of the new system is said to be worth Rs 1,435 crore. The approved system is set to have four key features that will revamp the digital structure of the current system.

The new system will have better ease of access and speedy service delivery with improved quality, according to a release. There will also be a streamlining of the system, as PAN will have a single source of truth system and data consistency. More eco-friendly processes and cost optimisation were also highlighted as part of the coming system. Focus on security and optimisation of infrastructure for greater agility are among other features.