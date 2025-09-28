Pakistan's Reaction To Jaishankar's UN Speech Without Being Named 'Admission Of Terrorism': India

India criticised Pakistan for reacting to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s UN speech on terrorism, even though he never mentioned Pakistan by name. New Delhi said Pakistan’s response shows it is admitting to its “long-standing practice of cross-border terrorism.”

During his address at the UNGA General Debate on Saturday, Jaishankar, without naming Pakistan, said, “Major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country.”

Referring to a “neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism”, he said India has confronted the challenge of terrorism since independence.

Later in the evening, in its Right of Reply, the Pakistani delegate accused India of attempting to “malign Pakistan” with “malicious accusations” about terrorism, even though Jaishankar had not named the country in his address while talking about the scourge of terrorism.

The Pakistani delegate claimed that India's allegations were a “deliberate attempt to repeat lies”.