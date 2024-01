Padma Awards 2024: Foxconn's Young Liu, Venkaiah Naidu Among Awardees. Here's The Full List

The government has announced the Padma Awards on the eve of the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

The Padma Vibhushan has been awarded to Vyjayantimala Bali, Konidela Chiranjeevi, M Venkaiah Naidu, Bindeshwar Pathak (posthumous), and Padma Subrahmanyam.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, singer Usha Uthup and actor Vijaykanth (posthumous), actor Mithun Chakraborty and Bombay Samachar owner Hormusji N Cama have been awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories—Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order; and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.