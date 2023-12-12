Paddy Stubble Burning Down 54% During Sept. 15 To Oct. 29 Across Many States In North India

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said, "The active fire events due to rice residue burning are monitored using satellite remote sensing..."

This is being done following the 'Standard Protocol for Estimation of Crop Residue Burning Fire Events using Satellite Data' by the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS) Laboratory, Division of Agricultural Physics, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).