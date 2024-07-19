Paddy Cultivation Surges 7% In Current Kharif Season On Strong Monsoon

Paddy cultivation grew by 7% this Kharif season, reaching 166.06 lakh hectares so far, buoyed by favourable monsoon conditions, according to the latest data from the agriculture ministry.

In comparison, the area under paddy was 155.65 lakh hectares during the same period last year, highlighting a notable increase in agricultural activity.

Meanwhile, pulses have also witnessed a substantial expansion in cultivation area, rising to 85.79 lakh hectares from 70.14 lakh hectares previously.