Paddy Cultivation Surges 7% In Current Kharif Season On Strong Monsoon
This growth indicates optimistic prospects for agricultural output, contingent on favorable weather conditions continuing until harvest.
Paddy cultivation grew by 7% this Kharif season, reaching 166.06 lakh hectares so far, buoyed by favourable monsoon conditions, according to the latest data from the agriculture ministry.
In comparison, the area under paddy was 155.65 lakh hectares during the same period last year, highlighting a notable increase in agricultural activity.
Meanwhile, pulses have also witnessed a substantial expansion in cultivation area, rising to 85.79 lakh hectares from 70.14 lakh hectares previously.
Specifically, the acreage dedicated to 'arhar' has more than doubled, jumping to 33.48 lakh hectares from 19.34 lakh hectares in the previous season.
Conversely, the area under coarse cereals has decreased to 123.72 lakh hectares from 134.91 lakh hectares last year.
However, the non-food category, particularly oilseeds, has seen a positive trend with an increase in cultivation area to 163.11 lakh hectares from 150.91 lakh hectares.
Despite these fluctuations, the overall area under cultivation for all Kharif crops has expanded to 704.04 lakh hectares this season, up from 680.36 lakh hectares in the corresponding period last year.
India's dependency on imports for edible oils and pulses underscores the significance of such agricultural developments. The heightened acreage for pulses and oilseeds raises expectations of a potential bumper harvest, subject to conducive weather conditions prevailing throughout the season.
(With inputs from PTI)