Owner Of Coldrif Cough Syrup Maker That Killed 20 Children Detained In Chennai

The owner of Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharma, the company that manufactured the adulterated Coldrif cough syrup linked to the death of 20 children, has been detained by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Chennai, NDTV reports.

The accused, identified as Ranganathan, was taken into custody this morning following a statewide manhunt.

A case had been filed against the company, whose Coldrif cough syrup led to the death of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh, with a Rs 20,000 reward announced for his arrest.