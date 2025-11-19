Over Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore Deposited In Banks Under Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme: PM Modi

"Ten years ago, the Indian government started the Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana for the education and betterment of daughters. This is one of the plans of the country in which our daughters get the highest interest rate of 8.2 per cent. So far, more than four crore accounts have been opened under the Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana. And you will be happy to know that more than Rs 3.25 lakh crores has been deposited in these bank accounts," Modi said.