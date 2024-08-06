Over 84% Indian Districts Face Heat Wave, 70% See Heavy Rain: Report

Abinash Mohanty, head of Climate Change and Sustainability Practice at IPE Global Limited and the author of the study, said, "Our analysis suggests that eight out of 10 Indians will be highly exposed to extreme events by 2036."

"Embracing hyper-granular risk assessments and establishing climate-risk observatories should become a national imperative to safeguard Indian agriculture, industry and large-scale infrastructural projects from the vagaries of climate change," he said.