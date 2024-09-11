Over 2,500 Ganesh Idols Immersed In Mumbai On Fifth Day Of Festival

More than 2,500 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai by Wednesday evening, on the fifth day of the festival dedicated to the elephant-headed deity, civic officials said. Of the 2,574 idols immersed in the sea and artificial ponds in the city till 6 pm, 2,533 were from households and 16 belonged to ‘sarvajanik mandals' (community groups), said the officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.