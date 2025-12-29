Over 130 Flights Impacted At Delhi Airport Due To Very Dense Fog

Air traffic at Delhi Airport are facing major disruptions on Monday as very dense fog severely reduced visibility, impacting flight operations. According to airport sources, over 130 flights have been affected so far, with 128 cancellations and 8 diversions reported.

The cancellations include 64 arrivals and 64 departures, as airlines struggle to manage schedules amid challenging weather conditions. Additionally, eight flights were diverted to alternate airports due to poor visibility and operational constraints.

Sharing a passenger advisory on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Airport informed that "flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays or cancellations."