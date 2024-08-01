Over 13 Lakh Indian Students Pursuing Higher Studies Abroad In 2024: Government Data

More than 13 lakh Indian students are currently pursuing higher studies abroad in 2024, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh shared data in a written response in Rajya Sabha to queries on whether the government maintains data of emigrant students going abroad for studies.

In his response, Singh shared country-wise details of Indian students studying abroad, spanning 108 countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Singapore, Russia, Israel and Ukraine.

13,35,878 Indian students are pursuing higher studies abroad in 2024 as of date, according to the data. In 2023, the figure was 13,18,955, while it was 9,07,404 for 2022.

It included 4,27,000 students studying in Canada, 3,37,630 students in the US, 8,580 in China, eight in Greece, 900 in Israel, 14 in Pakistan and 2,510 in Ukraine in the current year.

"Indian Missions or Posts engage with Indian students studying overseas, brief them on security issues in host countries, and encourage them to register on the Global Rishta Portal, to collect data of Indian students abroad through voluntary registrations," said the Minister.

"They also coordinate with the concerned authorities in the host Governments to secure data on the number of Indian students studying overseas," he said.

In response to another query, Singh said the government of India has been continuously making efforts to "increase" the number of countries that may provide visa-free entry travel, visa-on-arrival facilities to Indians for ease of travelling around the world.

(With inputs from PTI)