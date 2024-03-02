Over 1,000 Amrit Bharat Trains To Be Made In Coming Years: Railway Minister Vaishnaw

Talking about affordability, the minister said, "We have designed Amrit Bharat which is a world-class train. It provides 1,000 km of travel at a price of only Rs 454. That is the kind of affordability that has been provided," he said.

"Vande Bharat is highly popular among youths. Practically, every week one Vande Bharat is getting inducted into the fleet. We will be manufacturing at least 400 to 500 of these trains in the coming few years," Vaishnaw added.