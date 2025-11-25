'Our Beloved Zubeen Was Murdered': Assam CM's Statement in Assembly
Sarma was speaking in the assembly during a discussion under an adjournment motion moved by the opposition on the singer's death.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday told the assembly that singer Zubeen Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore. He called it a case of "plain and simple murder".
The special investigation team that has been probing into the circumstances of Garg's death have added murder charges to the case. "We are not here for fun. If you want justice for our beloved Zubeen, please do not try to demoralise the SIT," said Sarma.
Our #BelovedZubeen was murdered. The accused will face the wrath of the law. pic.twitter.com/KbT347mojB— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 25, 2025
The motion was allowed by the Speaker at the request of the chief minister. "After a preliminary probe, the Assam Police was sure that it was not a case of culpable homicide, but a plain and simple murder," Sarma claimed.
"That is why, section 103 of BNS was added to the case within three days of his death," he added.
à¤ à¤¸à¤® à¤®à¥à¤ à¤µà¤¿à¤ªà¤à¥à¤· à¤à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤¹à¥à¤¦à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤à¤° à¤à¤¸à¤¾ à¤²à¤à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤ à¤°à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¥à¤à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¯à¥ à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¤¼à¥à¤¬à¤¿à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤µà¤à¤¾à¤²à¤¤ à¤à¤° à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¨à¤¿à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤°à¥¤#BelovedZubeen pic.twitter.com/eZDpwDY7gR— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 25, 2025
The SIT under the CID of the state police has so far arrested seven people, examined 252 witnesses and seized 29 items in connection with the case, he said.
"One of the accused killed Garg and others helped him. Four to five people are being booked in the murder case," Sarma claimed.
"After the chargesheet in the murder case is submitted in December, the probe will be expanded to include negligence, criminal breach of trust and other aspects," he added.
Sarma, who is also the state's home minister, claimed that the SIT will file a "watertight chargesheet, and the motive behind the crime will shock the people of the state".
Garg died on September 19 this year in Singapore, where he had gone to participate in the North East India Festival, while swimming in the sea during a yacht trip.
(With inputs from PTI)