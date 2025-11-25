'Our Beloved Zubeen Was Murdered': Assam CM's Statement in Assembly

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday told the assembly that singer Zubeen Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore. He called it a case of "plain and simple murder".

The special investigation team that has been probing into the circumstances of Garg's death have added murder charges to the case. "We are not here for fun. If you want justice for our beloved Zubeen, please do not try to demoralise the SIT," said Sarma.

Sarma was speaking in the assembly during a discussion under an adjournment motion moved by the opposition on the singer's death.