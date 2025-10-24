ORSL Row: Hyderabad Doctor Reaches Out To PM Modi; Food Regulator Denies Permitting Sale

A Hyderabad-based paediatrician on Friday has slammed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for allegedly "allowing" the sale of high-sugar "ORSL" drink stocks.

Dr. Sivaranjini Santosh denounced FSSAI's consent as "not fair," arguing it undermines the crucial public health directive and reiterates "urgency" to enforce the ban and ensure only genuine, WHO-compliant rehydration solutions are sold, particularly in sensitive channels like pharmacies and schools.

Taking to social media, Dr. Sivaranjini tagged PM Modi and JP Nadda and wrote, "My fight had always been against the misleading labels of ORSL, RebalanzVitORS, ORSfit, GluconDActivORS and liquids not compliant with WHO recommended formula ORS... The 17th Oct stay was issued based on an agreement between JNTL and FSSAI (Union of India) that JNTL will submit a representation in a week's time and that the 15th Oct order will be on hold till the said representation is decided. This is not fair! The FSSAI shouldn't have agreed for this! Had FSSAI not agreed, the court may not have disposed of the petition with the Stay order." [sic]