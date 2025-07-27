Operation Sindoor Proved There Is No Safe Haven For Terrorists, Enemies Of India: PM Modi

Further, he said, "Operation Sindoor proved that for enemies of India, for terrorists, there is no safe haven. When I came here from the helipad, the 3-4 km distance suddenly became a roadshow, and everyone was praising Op Sindoor. It has created a new awakening, a new self-confidence across the country. The world has to realise India's strength."

Modi further said the names of emperors Raja Raja Chola, and his son Rajendra Chola-I are synonymous with India's identity and pride and announced that grand statues would be built for them in Tamil Nadu. These statues will be 'modern pillars of our historic awakening.' The honour for the iconic Tamil kings follows Modi's several Tamil-centric initiatives including the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and multi-language and braille translations of Thirukkural, Manimekalai and other classic Tamil literature.