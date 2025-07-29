Operation Sindoor Debate: India Unfazed By Pakistan's Nuclear Blackmail, Says PM Modi
During the debate over Operation Sindoor in the Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India was "unfazed by Pakistan's nuclear blackmail" and gave full freedom to its armed forces to crack down against terrorism.
"Right after Pahalgam terrorist attack, Pakistan forces had this idea that India would indeed take a major action. They started making nuclear threats. On the intervening night of May 6-7, India took action just as decided. Pakistan could not do anything. Our armed forces avenged April 22 attack within 22 minutes with precision attacks," Modi said.
Pakistan was also isolated on the global stage, as only three out of over 190 countries spoke in its favour, Modi said. On the other hand, most countries across the globe offered support to India in its counter-attack following the terror strike in Pahalgam, the prime minister added.
Operation Sindoor has made "three points" clear, Modi said. "First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will respond in our own method, on our conditions and on our time. Second, no nuclear blackmail would work now. Third, we will not see terrorist-supporting governments and terror masterminds as two separate entities."
The Pakistani government, instead of supporting India in the crackdown against terror, decided to stand with the non-state actors. This led to the face-off between May 7 and May 10, and India ended up teaching a "stern lesson" to their forces, Modi said.
Notably, the cross-border firings of missiles and drones lasted for four days following Operation Sindoor. Amid the escalating tensions, a ceasefire was announced on May 10. While US President Donald Trump has claimed that he mediated the truce, the Indian government has maintained that the ceasefire was agreed upon after Pakistan made the request.
Modi, while not making any reference to Trump's claims, reiterated in the Parliament that the ceasefire came "after Pakistan's request".
'Goals Achieved'
India achieved its goals in Operation Sindoor, Modi underlined. "Terrorist bases were destroyed in Pakistan. No one can imagine that anyone can reach there," he said, referring to the strikes on the bases in Bahwalpur and Muridke.
India's operation has also proved Pakistan's "nuclear threat to be false", he added, while noting that their nuclear blackmailing will "not work anymore and neither will India bow down to this nuclear blackmailing".
India has also shown its technical capability during the face-off with Pakistan, Modi said. "It has struck Pakistan precisely on the chest. Pakistan's airbases and assets have suffered heavy damage. And to date, many of their airbases are in ICU."
This is the era of technology-based war, Modi stressed, adding that if his government had not made the preparations that was done in the last 10 years, "then we could imagine how much loss we could have suffered in this era of technology".
Operation Sindoor, apart from striking a lethal blow on terrorism, has showcased the power of a self-reliant India. "Made in India drones, missiles exposed Pakistan's weapon system," he pointed out.