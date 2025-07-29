Operation Sindoor Debate: India Unfazed By Pakistan's Nuclear Blackmail, Says PM Modi

During the debate over Operation Sindoor in the Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India was "unfazed by Pakistan's nuclear blackmail" and gave full freedom to its armed forces to crack down against terrorism.

"Right after Pahalgam terrorist attack, Pakistan forces had this idea that India would indeed take a major action. They started making nuclear threats. On the intervening night of May 6-7, India took action just as decided. Pakistan could not do anything. Our armed forces avenged April 22 attack within 22 minutes with precision attacks," Modi said.

Pakistan was also isolated on the global stage, as only three out of over 190 countries spoke in its favour, Modi said. On the other hand, most countries across the globe offered support to India in its counter-attack following the terror strike in Pahalgam, the prime minister added.

Operation Sindoor has made "three points" clear, Modi said. "First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will respond in our own method, on our conditions and on our time. Second, no nuclear blackmail would work now. Third, we will not see terrorist-supporting governments and terror masterminds as two separate entities."

The Pakistani government, instead of supporting India in the crackdown against terror, decided to stand with the non-state actors. This led to the face-off between May 7 and May 10, and India ended up teaching a "stern lesson" to their forces, Modi said.

Notably, the cross-border firings of missiles and drones lasted for four days following Operation Sindoor. Amid the escalating tensions, a ceasefire was announced on May 10. While US President Donald Trump has claimed that he mediated the truce, the Indian government has maintained that the ceasefire was agreed upon after Pakistan made the request.

Modi, while not making any reference to Trump's claims, reiterated in the Parliament that the ceasefire came "after Pakistan's request".