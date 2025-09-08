Business NewsNationalOnline Gaming Ban: Supreme Court Transfers All Cases From High Courts To Itself
Online Gaming Ban: Supreme Court Transfers All Cases From High Courts To Itself

Karnataka, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh High Courts were hearing separate pleas challenging the Act.

08 Sep 2025, 03:36 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Image: Dream11)</p></div>
(Image: Dream11)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the Central government's petition to transfer various challenges to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, from various high courts to itself. The plea was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran.

The apex court will now test the validity of the law that bans real-money online gaming. Karnataka, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh High Courts were hearing separate pleas challenging the Act.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said transferring all the cases to the Supreme Court will save time.

The gaming companies that had challenged the law did not oppose the same. "We will be very happy if we get a finality if the Court hears it. I had pressed for an interim order and therefore my lords, please transfer," said Senior Advocate C Aryama Sundaram on behalf of the petitioners, Bar and Bench reported.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 is the first Central legislation imposing a nationwide ban on real-money online gaming, including popular formats such as fantasy sports. It was passed by parliament in August.

The law prohibits offering or playing online money games, regardless of whether they are games of skill or chance, and categorises violations as cognisable and non-bailable offences.

The Centre’s transfer petition said that since the legislation has been challenged across different jurisdictions, it would be appropriate for the Supreme Court to hear the cases together to ensure consistency and avoid multiplicity of litigation.

