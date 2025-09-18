Online Gaming Act Effective Oct. 1; But Govt To Check If Industry Needs More Time
The law prohibits offering or playing online money games, regardless of whether they are games of skill or chance and categorises violations as cognisable and non-bailable offences.
The Online Gaming Act will come into effect from Oct. 1, 2025, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.
Vaishnaw further added that the government will hold another round of discussions with the industry to check if it needs more time.
"The rules will be promulgated with effect from Oct. 1 and before that we'll have one more round of discussions with the industry and in case they need some more time, we will definitely look at a more consultative approach which is our approach," he added.
He clarified that while the government is targeting to start the implementation of the new legislation from Oct. 1, but it will still continue consultation with the industry to ensure smooth implementation.
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 is the first Central legislation imposing a nationwide ban on real-money online gaming, including popular formats such as fantasy sports. It was passed by Parliament in August.
After this many companies filed a petition against the law. With rising complaints, the Supreme Court on Monday accepted the Central government's petition to transfer various challenges to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, from various high courts to itself. The plea was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran.
The Centre’s transfer petition said that since the legislation has been challenged across different jurisdictions, it would be appropriate for the Supreme Court to hear the cases together to ensure consistency and avoid multiplicity of litigation.
The apex court will now test the validity of the law that bans real-money online gaming. Karnataka, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh High Courts were hearing separate pleas challenging the Act.