Online Gaming Act Effective Oct. 1; But Govt To Check If Industry Needs More Time

The Online Gaming Act will come into effect from Oct. 1, 2025, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.

Vaishnaw further added that the government will hold another round of discussions with the industry to check if it needs more time.

"The rules will be promulgated with effect from Oct. 1 and before that we'll have one more round of discussions with the industry and in case they need some more time, we will definitely look at a more consultative approach which is our approach," he added.

He clarified that while the government is targeting to start the implementation of the new legislation from Oct. 1, but it will still continue consultation with the industry to ensure smooth implementation.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 is the first Central legislation imposing a nationwide ban on real-money online gaming, including popular formats such as fantasy sports. It was passed by Parliament in August.