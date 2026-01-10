ONGC Gas Well Fire In Andhra Pradesh Extinguished After Five-Day Battle

Further, she said operations pertaining to capping of the gas well, Mori-5, and some mudding, a technical process, are underway now.

A massive fireball reaching up to a height of 20 metres and a width of 25 metres erupted on January 5 near Mori and Irusumanda villages, following a gas leak at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)-owned well Mori-5.

The gas well located in the lush green and amply irrigated Konaseema district was being operated by ONGC's Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) Deep Industries Ltd, an Ahmedabad-based listed company.

Following the disaster, ONGC senior management took direct operational control.

The ONGC Crisis Management Team has toiled for nearly five days to douse the fire and succeeded in extinguishing the blaze.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life or injury in the disaster.