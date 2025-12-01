'Ones Who Bite Are Inside': Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Brings Dog To Parliament, Stirs Row

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury courted controversy on the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, drawing sharp criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party for bringing a dog to the Parliament premises while arriving for the winter session.

When asked for the reason, she explained that she found the animal wandering on the road. Moments later, she made controversial remarks by taking a dig at the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

“They don’t like animals? 'Waah Sarkar!' If a mute animal wandered into a vehicle, why are they so bothered? Did they see a dog that bites? The ones who bite are inside Parliament, not the dogs", the Congress MP told news agency PTI.

She also added that the dog was only in the car and not inside the premises.