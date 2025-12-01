'Ones Who Bite Are Inside': Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Brings Dog To Parliament, Stirs Row
She also added that the dog was only in the car and not inside the premises.
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury courted controversy on the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, drawing sharp criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party for bringing a dog to the Parliament premises while arriving for the winter session.
When asked for the reason, she explained that she found the animal wandering on the road. Moments later, she made controversial remarks by taking a dig at the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
“They don’t like animals? 'Waah Sarkar!' If a mute animal wandered into a vehicle, why are they so bothered? Did they see a dog that bites? The ones who bite are inside Parliament, not the dogs", the Congress MP told news agency PTI.
VIDEO | Delhi: âThey donât like animals? 'Waah Sarkar!' If a mute animal wandered into a vehicle, why are they so bothered? Did they see a dog that bites? The ones who bite are inside Parliament, not the dogs", said Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on the controversy over bringing aâ¦ pic.twitter.com/E60bqyBML5— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 1, 2025
“Is there any law? I was on my way. A scooter collided with a car. This little puppy was wandering on the road. I thought it would get hit. So I picked it up….The car left, and so did the dog. So, what’s the point of this discussion?” she added.
The incident prompted some ruling party members to accuse her of indulging in ‘drama’. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said that Chowdhury was violating protocol by bringing a dog to Parliament.
“You are not serious about debating issues... you are making a joke of Parliament with such tamasha... She is a member of the House and should raise issues of public importance instead of indulging in such drama," Pal told PTI.
While seeking action against the Congress MP, he argued that no one can be brought into Parliament without proper verification.
The incident occurred amid high tensions in Parliament on the first day of the winter session. Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day after disruptions due to protests by Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision. The Election Commission has announced SIR in multiple states and UTs, covering nearly 51 crore voters across India. The main goal of the exercise is to remove foreign illegal migrants. However, Congress-led opposition has alleged irregularities in the process.
The winter session of the Parliament comprises 15 sittings over 19 days until Dec. 19.