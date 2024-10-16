Omar Abdullah Takes Oath As Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister For Second Time

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday took oath as Chief Minister, marking the first government in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of its special status.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Abdullah at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar.

Eight other lawmakers from the NC party will also take their oaths as ministers, following the Congress' decision to support the incoming government from the sidelines, NDTV reported.

The Congress declined an offer for one ministerial position, despite its alliance with Abdullah's party in the recent elections.