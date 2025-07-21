Ola, Uber Strike May Resume In Mumbai From Wednesday

The strike by Ola and Uber drivers in Maharashtra may resume in Maharashtra from Wednesday, sources told NDTV Profit. The strike was paused on Saturday amid the impending talks with the government.

Till Wednesday noon, the strike will remain on hold, the sources said.

The demands raised by the protesting gig workers include Rs 32/km rate for cab drivers on aggregator services, complete ban on bike cabs, implementation of the Gig Workers Act, the sources stated.

"An escalated protest is also planned for Wednesday," the persons added, saying that this would happen if the demands are not addressed.