Ola, Uber Mumbai Strike: Commuters Suffer For Fourth Day, Drivers Plan Sit-In At Azad Maidan

Commuters in Mumbai faced difficulties for the fourth consecutive day as a large section of Ola and Uber cab drivers continued their strike on July 18, demanding fare regulation. Passengers have been left stranded, particularly at airports and railway stations. The strike has now spread to Pune and Nagpur as well.

The protest is expected to intensify, with a sit-in demonstration planned at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai today at 10 a.m., according to Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha president Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, who shared the update on Instagram.

Their key demands include —rationalisation of fares, parity of fares with metered cabs, a firm 'no' to bike taxis, a cap on cab and auto permits, activation of the welfare board for cab and taxi drivers and implementation of the Maharashtra Gig Workers’ Act.

The Mumbai airport authorities have advised people to check transport options before travelling.