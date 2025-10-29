'Ola Electric Worse Than East India Company': Advocate Tells Karnataka HC In Employee's Suicide Case

An advocate in the Karnataka High Court described Ola Electric as "worse than the East India Company" while opposing CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's plea to quash an abetment to suicide case. The comparison was made by advocate Prasanna Kumar, representing the complainant, during the hearing.

The case stems from the death of a former Ola employee, whose death note alleged significant workplace harassment and denial of financial dues, leading to the abetment to suicide charge.

Senior advocate M S Shyamsundar, representing Aggarwal, argued for the case to be quashed. He contended that the matter was first registered as an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and, therefore, a subsequent FIR cannot be filed. Shyamsundar further stated that Ola had cleared all the former employees' dues and claimed the company was suffering damage, citing that employees were leaving, share prices were falling, and the complainant was giving TV interviews.

After hearing both sides, the High Court directed the police to continue a fair investigation into the allegations but cautioned them against harassing the petitioners. The court has listed the matter for Nov 17.