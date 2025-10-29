'Ola Electric Worse Than East India Company': Advocate Tells Karnataka HC In Employee's Suicide Case
The case stems from the death of a former Ola employee, whose death note alleged significant workplace harassment and denial of financial dues, leading to the abetment to suicide charge.
An advocate in the Karnataka High Court described Ola Electric as "worse than the East India Company" while opposing CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's plea to quash an abetment to suicide case. The comparison was made by advocate Prasanna Kumar, representing the complainant, during the hearing.
The case stems from the death of a former Ola employee, whose death note alleged significant workplace harassment and denial of financial dues, leading to the abetment to suicide charge.
Senior advocate M S Shyamsundar, representing Aggarwal, argued for the case to be quashed. He contended that the matter was first registered as an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and, therefore, a subsequent FIR cannot be filed. Shyamsundar further stated that Ola had cleared all the former employees' dues and claimed the company was suffering damage, citing that employees were leaving, share prices were falling, and the complainant was giving TV interviews.
After hearing both sides, the High Court directed the police to continue a fair investigation into the allegations but cautioned them against harassing the petitioners. The court has listed the matter for Nov 17.
Ola Electric Engineer Suicide Case
Last week, the Bengaluru police launched an investigation into the suicide of the 38-year-old engineer who worked with Ola Electric and had alleged harassment by his superiors. K Aravind, who had been working as a homologation engineer with the electric vehicle company in Koramangala since 2022, allegedly attempted suicide at his apartment in Chikkalasandra on Sept 28. He was rushed to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries despite medical efforts.
Following the incident, Aravind’s brother, Ashwin Kannan, filed a complaint with the police, claiming that Subrat Kumar Dash, head of homologation engineering, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal, and other company officials had subjected Aravind to 'sustained workplace harassment' and withheld his salary and dues, causing him severe distress.
A 28-page handwritten note recovered from Aravind’s room reportedly blamed his superiors for mental harassment and non-payment of salary and allowances, which allegedly led him to consume poison.
The complaint also mentioned that Rs 17.46 lakh was transferred to Aravind’s bank account through NEFT on September 30, two days after his death, which the family described as 'suspicious'.
The company said that during his tenure, Aravind had not raised any complaints or grievances regarding his employment or alleged harassment. His role did not involve direct interaction with the company’s top management, including the promoter.