Odisha’s Popular Singer Humane Sagar Dies At 36

Odisha’s popular singer Humane Sagar died on Monday while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, a bulletin issued by the health facility said. He was 36.

Sagar was admitted to the premier health facility on Friday as he was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF), multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, and other complications, the bulletin said.

He breathed his last at 9.08 pm, it said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the untimely demise of Sagar.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned playback singer Humane Sagar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music and cinema. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti”.