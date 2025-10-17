Odisha OCS Prelims 2024 Answer Key Released: Check Steps To Submit Objections And Other Key Details

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released the OCS 2024 Prelims answer key on Thursday. It is available for General Studies Paper-I and Paper-II. The Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination was held on Oct. 12, 2025.

To check their results, candidates can download the answer key from the official website - opsc.gov.in. The Commission announced that the candidates will also be given time to submit objections or suggestions for the prelims exam answer key.

The detailed notification can be accessed by visiting the homepage of the commission and clicking on Advt. No. 07 of 2024-25.

According to the notification, candidates will be able to submit their objections for Odisha Civil Services 2024 prelims questions and answers till Oct. 22. Candidates must submit valid proof along with their objections through the official website of the Commission.

This move is aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness in the evaluation process. It allows candidates to point out any errors in the answer key. They are advised to adhere to the timeline issued by the Commission, as no objections will be accepted after the deadline.

Through this answer key, they will be able to get a fair idea about their anticipated results and score.