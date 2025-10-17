Odisha OCS Prelims 2024 Answer Key Released: Check Steps To Submit Objections And Other Key Details
The detailed notification can be accessed by visiting the homepage of the OPSC website and clicking on Advt. No. 07 of 2024-25.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released the OCS 2024 Prelims answer key on Thursday. It is available for General Studies Paper-I and Paper-II. The Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination was held on Oct. 12, 2025.
To check their results, candidates can download the answer key from the official website - opsc.gov.in. The Commission announced that the candidates will also be given time to submit objections or suggestions for the prelims exam answer key.
According to the notification, candidates will be able to submit their objections for Odisha Civil Services 2024 prelims questions and answers till Oct. 22. Candidates must submit valid proof along with their objections through the official website of the Commission.
This move is aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness in the evaluation process. It allows candidates to point out any errors in the answer key. They are advised to adhere to the timeline issued by the Commission, as no objections will be accepted after the deadline.
Through this answer key, they will be able to get a fair idea about their anticipated results and score.
Steps To Download OPSC OCS Prelims 2024 Answer Key
1. Visit the official website of OPSC – opsc.gov.in.
2. On the homepage, find the link titled "Odisha Civil Services 2024 Objections/Suggestion To Questions/Answers Invitation Notice".
3. Click on the "View PDF" link next to it.
4. The notice and answer key will download automatically.
5. Save the file for future reference and review.
How To Raise Objections
Along with the answer key link, a "Submit Objection" link has been provided for candidates to raise objections or suggestions. They can click this link and enter their credentials, such as date of birth, to proceed.
All objections raised by the candidates will be reviewed by subject experts. Based on their review, the Commission may release a revised or final answer key later.
The OPSC examination consists of three stages- Prelims, Mains and an interview.