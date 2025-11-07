Odisha OCS Preliminary Exam 2024 Results Out: Check Direct Link To Download OPSC Merit List

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2024 preliminary examination 2024. Applicants who took part in the exam can view and download their results from the official OPSC website at opsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification dated Nov. 6, 2025, 2,405 candidates, including 781 women, have successfully qualified for the Odisha Civil Services Main Examination 2024.

The preliminary test was held on Oct. 12, 2025, and the main exam is scheduled to take place between late January and early February 2026.

Candidates are selected for various Odisha government jobs through the OPSC Civil Services Examination.