Odisha OCS Preliminary Exam 2024 Results Out: Check Direct Link To Download OPSC Merit List
As per the OPSC notification, 2,405 candidates have qualified for the OCS Main Exam 2024.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2024 preliminary examination 2024. Applicants who took part in the exam can view and download their results from the official OPSC website at opsc.gov.in.
According to the official notification dated Nov. 6, 2025, 2,405 candidates, including 781 women, have successfully qualified for the Odisha Civil Services Main Examination 2024.
The preliminary test was held on Oct. 12, 2025, and the main exam is scheduled to take place between late January and early February 2026.
Candidates are selected for various Odisha government jobs through the OPSC Civil Services Examination.
Steps To Download OPSC OCS Prelims 2024 Result
1. Visit the official OPSC website at opsc.gov.in.
2. Click on "Odisha Civil Services Result" on the homepage.
3. The list with the roll number-wise result will be downloaded.
4. Open the downloaded file and search for your roll number
The OPSC selection process is carried out in three phases: Preliminary, Main and the Interview round. Each stage follows a distinct structure and marking method, making it important for candidates to understand the format in detail. Before starting their preparation, aspirants are advised to go through the official exam pattern and marking guidelines.
Candidates who pass the OCS Main Examination proceed to take part in the Personality Test. This stage assesses their communication abilities, general knowledge and overall suitability for administrative roles. After completing the Personality Test, they are also required to attend document verification, during which the commission reviews original documents such as educational qualifications, identification proof and category certificates.
Candidates can try up to six attempts at the Odisha Civil Services Examination. However, aspirants from the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe categories are exempt from this limit.
Those who pass both the Preliminary and Main examinations should keep an eye on the official OPSC website for announcements about the schedule for the Mains, Personality Test, and document verification process.