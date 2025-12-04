Odisha CHSE Class 12 Time Table OUT: Check Exam Date Sheet 2026
The official notice advises candidates to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the scheduled start time and enter the hall at least 15 minutes before the exam begins.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) of Odisha has released the time table for class 12 board exams. This time table, which was expected to be released in November was released on December 3 and includes exam dates and subject-wise schedules of the upcoming board exams.
Students can download the time table of their respective classes from the official website of the council. Besides key exam dates, the time table also includes key instructions for the exam days.
The Odisha12th state board examination timetable 2026 is available in PDF format. Students should carefully review it and plan their study routine.
According to the timetable, the exams will begin on February 18, 2026, and continue until March 21, 2026. Theory papers will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, while vocational exams will take place from 10 am to 12 pm or at different timings for certain subjects.
Internal assessments will be conducted for 30 to 45 minutes, and practical exams will be for a duration of two hours. Both will be held between December 22 and December 31, 2025. Practical exams for regular and ex-regular students are scheduled from January 2 to January 15, 2026.
The result for these exams are typically announced in May, following which counseling sessions for further admissions begin.
Odisha CHSE 12th Timetable 2026
How To Download Odisha CHSE Class 12 Exam Time Table
Visit the official CHSE Odisha website - https://chseodisha.nic.in/.
Look for the “Notices and Advertisement” section on the homepage.
Find and click on the link that says "Programme for Annual Higher Secondary Examination, 2026" for Class 12 results.
The exam time table PDF will open on the screen.
Click Download or Save to keep a copy for future reference.
CHSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 Direct Link
Direct link to check Odisha Class 12 Date Sheet: https://chseodisha.nic.in/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/Programme-for-Annual-Higher-Secondary-Examination-2026.pdf