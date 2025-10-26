Odisha Approves 'B-MAAN' Scheme To Boost Aviation Sector

The Odisha government on Saturday approved the 'B-MAAN' (Building and management of aviation assets and network) scheme with a total outlay of Rs 14,182 crore to make the state an aviation hub in eastern India, an official said.

A meeting of the Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved the B-MAAN scheme, an umbrella scheme for aviation sector development, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said.