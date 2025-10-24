Cyclonic Storm Over Bay Of Bengal May Trigger Heavy Rain In Odisha, Bengal From Oct 27: IMD

Asked whether the system will make landfall on the Odisha coast, she said, "It is too early to predict, but wherever it makes landfall, Odisha is likely to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from Oct. 27 to 29. The coastal districts are expected to be most affected."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for light to moderate rainfall in 12 districts on Friday, 21 districts each on Saturday and Sunday, and across the entire state on Monday.