October Rains Forecast: India To Receive 15% More Rainfall Than Normal

The IMD forecast suggests that the Northeast Monsoon (October to December) rainfall over south peninsular India, comprising five meteorological subdivisions of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka, is most likely to be above normal.

The Long Period Average (LPA) of rainfall over South Peninsular India during the October to December season, based on data from 1971 to 2020, is approximately 334.13 mm.

The country is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in October (more than 115 % of the LPA of 75.4 mm), Mohapatra added.

He attributed this to the development of low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, along with intra-seasonal variability and other large-scale atmospheric processes.

However, some areas in northwest India, along with isolated pockets in the southern peninsula and northeast India, may experience normal to below-normal rainfall in October.