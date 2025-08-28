Number Of School Teachers Crossed 1 Crore, Student Enrolment Dropped During 2024-25: MoE Report

"The decline in enrolment is primarily due to falling birth rates... that is why fewer children are entering the lower classes. For instance, when calculating the Gross Enrolment Ratio, we use the number of children in a specific age group — and for that, we rely on the 2011 Census data. As a result, the denominator becomes inflated in the current projections. Once we have updated data from the new Census in 2026, many of these figures are likely to change,” a senior official said.