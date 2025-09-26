NSA Slapped On Ladakh Statehood Activist Sonam Wangchuk, Taken To Undisclosed Location

Wangchuk, a leading voice for the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), has been spearheading the five-year-long agitation for statehood and constitutional safeguards for the residents of Leh and Kargil, which form part of the Ladakh Union Territory carved out from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

The Centre has strongly blamed him for inciting the recent violence but Wangchuk denied all the allegations.

"To say it was instigated by me is to find a scapegoat, rather than addressing the core of the problem, and this will lead us nowhere," Wangchuk said on Thursday, adding that the violence was a symptom of frustrated youth.

The arrest came a day after the Union home ministry cancelled the FCRA licence of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), an organisation founded by Wangchuk, citing alleged financial discrepancies and a fund transfer deemed to be against "national interest."