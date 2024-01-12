Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory For IAF Air Show 2024 On January 13-14
To ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of pedestrians, certain roads will be closed for all types of vehicles, excluding emergency service vehicles.
The Indian Air Force is set to organise the Mumbai Air Show 2024 at Marine Drive on January 13 and 14, between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm.
A large crowd is expected to witness this exciting event. Due to the anticipated traffic and safety concerns, Mumbai police have imposed traffic regulations on January 13 and 14, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
âMumbai Air Show 2024â will be conducted by Indian Air Force at Marine Drive on 13th & 14th January from 12 to 1 pm.— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 11, 2024
To avoid traffic congestion & inconvenience to commuters, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 9 am to 5 pm on 13th & 14th January. pic.twitter.com/FQa6WWYOWD
Traffic and Road Closures:
Key Road Closures:
N.S Road North Bound
From NCPA to Girgaum Chowpatty (Vinoly Chowpatty), N.S Road North Bound will be closed for all vehicles except emergency services.
Alternate Route:
Ramnath Poddar Chowk ( Godrej Junction) - Right turn by Maharshi Karve -Road Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk ( Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines—Charni Road—Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House)-- and proceed to desired destination.
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Junction left turn via Karmaveer Bhaurao Patii- CTO Junction and proceed to desired destination.
N.S Road South Bound
Girgaum Chowpatty (Vinoly Chowpatty) to NCPA/Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralay Junction) will be closed for all vehicles.
Alternate Route:
Kemps Corner Bridge take left turn and proceed to desired destination.
From RTI Junction, take a left turn to N S Patkar Marg -Pandit Paluskar Chowk- (Opera House) left turn -SVP Road also take right turn at Pandit Paluskar Chowk -(Opera House) and proceed to the desire destination via Maharshi Karve Road.
Veer Nariman Road North bound
Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) to Kilachand Chowk will be closed for all vehicles.
Alternate Route:
Proceed to the desired destination via Maharshi Karve Road -- Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) --Marine Lines—Charni Road— Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction).
Dinshaw Vacha Road
Dinshaw Vacha Road North Bound from via Chowk to Ratanlal Babuna Chowk (Marine Plaza Junction) will be closed for all vehicles.
Alternate Route:
Maharshi Karrve Roadk -- Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk ( Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines—Charni Road—Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction) and proceed to desired destination.
Madam Cama Road North Bound
Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction) to Venutai Chavan Chowk (Air India Junction) will be closed for all vehicles.
Alternate Route
Via Maharshi Karve Road— Ramnath Poddar Chowk ( Godrej Junction)— Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk ( Churchgate Junction) —Marine Lines—Charni Road—Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction) and proceed to desired destination
Barrister Rajni Patel Marg from Free Press Journal Junction to N S Road will be closed for all vehicles (excluding local residents and emergency vehicles).
Vinay K Shah Marg North bound from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Murali Deora Chowk - N.S Road Vinay K Shah Marg leading to the road will be closed for all vehicles (excluding local residents and emergency vehicles).
*Alternative routes have been identified for each road closure to ensure smooth traffic flow.
No-Parking And Alighting Arrangements
No parking will be allowed on the below mentioned roads from 7:00 am on January 13 to 3:00 pm on January 14.
N.S Road
Barrister Rajni Patel Marg
Madam Cama Road
Ramnath Goenka Marg
Dinshaw Vacha Road
Veer Nariman Road
Maharshi Karve Road
Vinay K Shah Road
Jamanalal Bajaj Marg
Free Press Journal Road
Alighting arrangements for cars and cabs will be at Free Press Journal Road, and for buses, arrangements have been made at V V Rao Road.
Air Show Details
The Mumbai Air Show will showcase performances by the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team (SKAT) and the 'Sarang' Helicopter display team. Activities include aerobatic displays, flypasts, low-level aerobatics by the Su-30 MKI, and parachute displays by the 'Akashganga' team and the C-130 aircraft.
Mumbai And Juhu Airport Closure:
Mumbai Airport and Juhu Airport will be temporarily closed from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm from January 12 to 14, to clear airspace for Indian Air Force Fighter Aircraft.