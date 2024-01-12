Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory For IAF Air Show 2024 On January 13-14

N.S Road North Bound

From NCPA to Girgaum Chowpatty (Vinoly Chowpatty), N.S Road North Bound will be closed for all vehicles except emergency services.

Alternate Route:

Ramnath Poddar Chowk ( Godrej Junction) - Right turn by Maharshi Karve -Road Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk ( Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines—Charni Road—Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House)-- and proceed to desired destination.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Junction left turn via Karmaveer Bhaurao Patii- CTO Junction and proceed to desired destination.

N.S Road South Bound

Girgaum Chowpatty (Vinoly Chowpatty) to NCPA/Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralay Junction) will be closed for all vehicles.

Alternate Route:

Kemps Corner Bridge take left turn and proceed to desired destination.

From RTI Junction, take a left turn to N S Patkar Marg -Pandit Paluskar Chowk- (Opera House) left turn -SVP Road also take right turn at Pandit Paluskar Chowk -(Opera House) and proceed to the desire destination via Maharshi Karve Road.

Veer Nariman Road North bound

Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) to Kilachand Chowk will be closed for all vehicles.

Alternate Route:

Proceed to the desired destination via Maharshi Karve Road -- Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) --Marine Lines—Charni Road— Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction).

Dinshaw Vacha Road

Dinshaw Vacha Road North Bound from via Chowk to Ratanlal Babuna Chowk (Marine Plaza Junction) will be closed for all vehicles.

Alternate Route:

Maharshi Karrve Roadk -- Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk ( Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines—Charni Road—Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction) and proceed to desired destination.

Madam Cama Road North Bound

Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction) to Venutai Chavan Chowk (Air India Junction) will be closed for all vehicles.

Alternate Route

Via Maharshi Karve Road— Ramnath Poddar Chowk ( Godrej Junction)— Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk ( Churchgate Junction) —Marine Lines—Charni Road—Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction) and proceed to desired destination

Barrister Rajni Patel Marg from Free Press Journal Junction to N S Road will be closed for all vehicles (excluding local residents and emergency vehicles).

Vinay K Shah Marg North bound from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Murali Deora Chowk - N.S Road Vinay K Shah Marg leading to the road will be closed for all vehicles (excluding local residents and emergency vehicles).

*Alternative routes have been identified for each road closure to ensure smooth traffic flow.