Ayodhya Ram Mandir: From Attire To Divine Ornaments Worn By Ram Lalla, Here Are The Details
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra revealed details about the jewellery in a post on X following the consecration ceremony.
The doors of the Ram temple in Ayodhya opened to the general public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol.
Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj has chiselled the Ram Lalla idol. Every piece of jewellery adorning the idol of Lord Ram carries significance. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra revealed details about the jewellery in a post on X following the consecration ceremony.
"The creation of these divine ornaments is based on extensive research and study following the descriptions of Shri Ram's scripturally appropriate splendour in texts such as the Adhyatma Ramayana, Valmiki Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, and Alavandar Stotra," the trust said.
Following this research, and as per concept and direction of Shri Yatindra Mishra, these ornaments have been crafted by Ankur Anand's institution, Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers, Lucknow.
Ram Lalla's Garments Or Angavastram
The 'angavastram' or garments that include a yellow 'dhoti 'and a red 'pataka' are embellished with pure gold zari and Vaishnav symbols. The garments were created by textile designer, Manish Tripathi, from Delhi.
Ram Lalla's Crown Or Mukut
Crafted in North Indian tradition, the gold 'mukut' is adorned with rubies, emeralds, diamonds, and a central emblem of the Sun God accompanied by intricate strands of pearls.
Ram Lalla's Kundal
Complementing the crown, the 'kundal' or earrings feature peacock motifs and are adorned with gold, diamonds, rubies, and emeralds.
Ram Lalla's Necklace
The idol is adorned with a crescent-shaped necklace called the 'kantha' crafted from gold, diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, featuring floral designs symbolising good fortune and an image of the Sun God.
Ram Lalla's Kaustubha Mani
At the heart of the idol is the 'Kaustubha Mani', decorated with a large ruby and diamonds. The Trust said according to the scriptures, all incarnations of Vishnu wear this gem in their heart.
Ram Lalla's Padika
A necklace made of diamonds and emeralds, worn below the throat and above the navel, featuring a large ornate pendant adorns the idol.
Ram Lalla's Vijayamala
The third and longest necklace, made of gold and studded with rubies, symbolises victory. It has symbols considered auspicious in the Vaishnava tradition.
Ram Lalla's Kanchi/Kardhani
Around the waist of Lord Ram's idol is a gem-studded waistband made of gold, featuring diamonds, rubies, pearls, and emeralds, with small bells symbolising purity.
Ram Lalla's Bhujbandh
The armlets are studded with gold and precious stones.
Ram Lalla's Kangan
Beautiful gem-studded bangles adorn both hands of the idol.
Ram Lalla's Mudrika
Both hands have rings studded with gems and pearls
Chhada/Painjaniya
Bhagwan's feet are adorned with gem-studded anklets and toe rings, inlaid with diamonds and rubies, along with golden ankle bells.