Ayodhya Ram Mandir: From Attire To Divine Ornaments Worn By Ram Lalla, Here Are The Details

The doors of the Ram temple in Ayodhya opened to the general public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol.

Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj has chiselled the Ram Lalla idol. Every piece of jewellery adorning the idol of Lord Ram carries significance. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra revealed details about the jewellery in a post on X following the consecration ceremony.

"The creation of these divine ornaments is based on extensive research and study following the descriptions of Shri Ram's scripturally appropriate splendour in texts such as the Adhyatma Ramayana, Valmiki Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, and Alavandar Stotra," the trust said.

Following this research, and as per concept and direction of Shri Yatindra Mishra, these ornaments have been crafted by Ankur Anand's institution, Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers, Lucknow.