Now, Mumbai Citizens Can Register Documents At Any Stamp Office
Citizens, businesses, and company owners in Mumbai and its suburbs can now register documents at any of the six stamp offices, irrespective of their location.
In a significant move to enhance convenience for citizens, businesses, and company owners, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday announced a major reform in the document registration process for Mumbai and its suburbs.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bawankule wrote, "Important Decision by the Revenue Department for Mumbaikars...
• Document registration can now be done at any stamp office in Mumbai.
• The jurisdictional restriction has been removed." [sic]
Effective immediately, citizens, businesses, and company owners in Mumbai and its suburbs can now register documents (Adjudication of Documents) at any of the six stamp offices in Mumbai, irrespective of their location.
The earlier requirement to register documents only at the stamp office within the respective area of residence or business has now been eliminated.
Now, residents of Mumbai city and its suburbs can complete the document registration process for property agreements, lease agreements, inheritance deeds, and other important documents at any stamp office in Mumbai, said Bawankule.
The stamp offices in Mumbai are in: Borivali, Kurla, Andheri, Mumbai City, and at the office near the Old Custom House (Stamp District Collector, Enforcement 1 and 2).
Land Measurement Cases To Be Settled Within 30 Days
Previously, Bawankule also said that land measurement cases in Maharashtra will be settled within 30 days. Earlier it took nearly 90 to 120 days to complete one case, causing inconvenience to citizens, he said, adding that the decision is expected to expedite nearly 3.12 crore pending land measurement cases. The new system will cover different types of land surveys, such as sub-division, boundary confirmation, non-agricultural land, plot measurements, joint land acquisition, forest rights, urban and village surveys, and demarcation required for ownership.
The Revenue Department stated that around 150 private surveyors will be appointed in each district, and their work will be authenticated by government officials to maintain precision and transparency. Bawankule further stated that the government is planning to implement a new system for land transactions under the principle of "measurement first, then registration and mutation". He said this initiative aims to prevent disputes arising from discrepancies between the land description in sale deeds and the actual land on site.