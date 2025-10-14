Now, Mumbai Citizens Can Register Documents At Any Stamp Office

In a significant move to enhance convenience for citizens, businesses, and company owners, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday announced a major reform in the document registration process for Mumbai and its suburbs.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bawankule wrote, "Important Decision by the Revenue Department for Mumbaikars...

• Document registration can now be done at any stamp office in Mumbai.

• The jurisdictional restriction has been removed." [sic]