Noted Folk Artist Gopinath Swain Dies At 107 Years

Noted singer of 'Krishna Leela', a popular folk dance of Odisha and Padma Shri awardee Gopinath Swain died on Thursday in Odisha's Ganjam district, family sources said. He was 107 years old.

Swain died at his home in Gobindpur. He was suffering from old-age-related ailments, they said. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2024 and the Sangeet Natak Academy award in 2023.

Swain, well known as Guru (master) in the locality, as he had trained several of his students about the Krishna Leela.