NOTAM Issued Till Nov 17 Over GPS Threat, Flights On Key Routes Likely To Be Affected
Kolkata is the latest city to receive this alert after similar GPS anomalies were reported over Delhi and Mumbai. The NOTAM is valid from Nov. 13 to 17.
The government has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) till Nov. 17, 2025, warning of possible GPS signal loss on key air traffic routes. Airlines and pilots have been advised to remain vigilant. The alert covers satellite-based navigation systems and may cause disruptions for aircraft operating in the region.
The development was confirmed by Satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon, who shared illustrations on X platform. In the post on Friday, he noted: “After reports of GPS interference in New Delhi and airspace near Mumbai, a new notification from India advises of similar issues now occurring around Kolkata.”
This marks the third high-density airspace in India to report such anomalies in recent weeks, intensifying concerns within national security circles.
According to experts, the issue raises certain strategic concerns for India as three critical zones, like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, face GPS interference, which suggests a possible coordinated attack. The pattern resembles global grey-zone jamming tactics, where adversaries test a country’s response thresholds without crossing into open hostility, the report added. Potential disruptions to the navigation system can threaten aviation safety and military readiness.
The advisory follows Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)’s instructions for airlines, pilots and air traffic controllers to report any GPS spoofing incidents within 10 minutes of detection.
In its circular, the DGCA said, “Any pilot, ATC controller, or technical unit detecting abnormal GPS behaviour (e.g., position anomalies, navigation errors, loss of GNSS signal integrity, or spoofed location data) shall initiate real-time reporting (within 10 minutes of occurrence).”
In a separate post on X, geopolitics analyst WLVN (@TheLegateIN) said late on Friday that India is deploying satellite navigation jammers and spoofers extensively.
All major strategic installations and metros incl. as far as Central & Eastern India are going to be covered under this as Pakistan is expected to attempt targeting major Indian cities andâ¦
“All major strategic installations and metros, incl. as far as Central and Eastern India, are going to be covered under this as Pakistan is expected to attempt targeting major Indian cities and industrial hubs in the next round,” the analyst said.