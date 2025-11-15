NOTAM Issued Till Nov 17 Over GPS Threat, Flights On Key Routes Likely To Be Affected

The government has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) till Nov. 17, 2025, warning of possible GPS signal loss on key air traffic routes. Airlines and pilots have been advised to remain vigilant. The alert covers satellite-based navigation systems and may cause disruptions for aircraft operating in the region.

Kolkata is the latest city to receive this alert after similar GPS anomalies were reported over Delhi and Mumbai. The NOTAM is valid from Nov. 13 to 17.

The development was confirmed by Satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon, who shared illustrations on X platform. In the post on Friday, he noted: “After reports of GPS interference in New Delhi and airspace near Mumbai, a new notification from India advises of similar issues now occurring around Kolkata.”

This marks the third high-density airspace in India to report such anomalies in recent weeks, intensifying concerns within national security circles.

According to experts, the issue raises certain strategic concerns for India as three critical zones, like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, face GPS interference, which suggests a possible coordinated attack. The pattern resembles global grey-zone jamming tactics, where adversaries test a country’s response thresholds without crossing into open hostility, the report added. Potential disruptions to the navigation system can threaten aviation safety and military readiness.

The advisory follows Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)’s instructions for airlines, pilots and air traffic controllers to report any GPS spoofing incidents within 10 minutes of detection.