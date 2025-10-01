Not Just Sugar And Rice, Rotis Might Also Be Taxing Your Health More Than You Know
A study by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that consumption of low-quality carbohydrates such as refined cereals like white rice, milled whole grains and added sugar makes up for more than 62% of daily calories. Published in Nature Medicine, the findings aim to establish links between carb-heavy and low-protein diets to rising cases of diabetes (specifically newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes) prediabetes, and obesity.
The study also highlighted that while 23% of type 2 diabetes (T2D) burden was due to excess intake of white rice, higher intakes of milled whole grains is as harmful as refined wheat products (like maida).
Researchers explained, "Milling lowers the particle size of whole wheat and increases its glycemic index to the extent that the glycemic response becomes similar to that of refined wheat products and white rice", and In India whole grains are consumed in as milled flour for breads like chapati and roti.
What Is Tipping The Health Scale?
The study, which included over 18,000 adults across 30 states and union territories, uncovered that carbs reign over the Indian plates mainly in the form of white rice in the South, East, and Northeast, and wheat flour in the North and Central regions. Sugar intake was also alarmingly high, with 19 states and union territories exceeding safe limits.
High carbohydrate intake has been linked to a 15–30% higher risk of T2D, prediabetes, general obesity, and abdominal obesity. Thankfully, it suggested, that simply switching your carbs for protein may do you one better than just building muscle.
Researchers also found that Indians fell short of the recommended 15% protein intake, only sourcing 12% of calories from protein. Here too, there is an imbalance since most of this protein is plant-based, which comes from cereals, pulses, and legumes. Dairy contributed 2%, while animal protein was just 1%.
The Small Switch With Its Big Benefits
What would happen if Indians replaced just 5% of daily calories from carbohydrates with protein? here's what the study revealed:
While substituting carbs with plant proteins (pulses, legumes, nuts), dairy proteins (milk, curd, paneer) and egg and fish protein significantly decreased the risk of diabetes and prediabetes, switching out with red meat or fats did not produce any improvement in the outcome.
"In conclusion, based on our findings, national guidelines and policy changes should emphasize reduced consumption of refined carbohydrates and saturated fat, and recommend increased consumption of protein, primarily from plant and dairy sources," the researchers stated.