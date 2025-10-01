Not Just Sugar And Rice, Rotis Might Also Be Taxing Your Health More Than You Know

A study by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that consumption of low-quality carbohydrates such as refined cereals like white rice, milled whole grains and added sugar makes up for more than 62% of daily calories. Published in Nature Medicine, the findings aim to establish links between carb-heavy and low-protein diets to rising cases of diabetes (specifically newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes) prediabetes, and obesity.

The study also highlighted that while 23% of type 2 diabetes (T2D) burden was due to excess intake of white rice, higher intakes of milled whole grains is as harmful as refined wheat products (like maida).

Researchers explained, "Milling lowers the particle size of whole wheat and increases its glycemic index to the extent that the glycemic response becomes similar to that of refined wheat products and white rice", and In India whole grains are consumed in as milled flour for breads like chapati and roti.