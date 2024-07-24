Nominations For Padma Awards 2025 Open Till September 15; Where To Apply

The deadline to submit nominations and suggestions for the Padma Awards 2025, which will be unveiled on Republic Day 2025, is September 15.

Nominations and suggestions can be made online through the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in).

India's highest civilian honours are the Padma Awards, which include the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These prizes, which were first presented in 1954, are given out on Republic Day each year with the idea of honouring "work of distinction."

The awards honour outstanding contributions and accomplishments in a variety of disciplines, including public affairs, science and engineering, sports, art, literature and education, medicine, social work, and trade and industry. Except government employees, including those employed by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), physicians, and scientists, the awards are open to everyone else.

The goal of the government is to make the Padma Awards become "People's Padmas". As a result, nominations and suggestions from the public are welcome, including self-nominations. The best candidates should be found and nominated; these should include women, members of marginalised communities, Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and divyang (differently abled) people who are giving back to society in an altruistic manner.

Nominations and recommendations must contain all pertinent information as specified in the format accessible on the previously mentioned portal. Additionally, a narrative citation (no more than 800 words) outlining the nominee's outstanding accomplishments or services in their field or discipline is required.

Additional information can be found on the Ministry of Home Affairs website (https://mha.gov.in) and the Padma Awards Portal (https://padmaawards.gov.in) under the 'Awards and Medals' section. You can also view the legislation and regulations that govern these awards by clicking on this link: https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx.