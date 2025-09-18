Noida International Airport Set To Open On Oct. 30: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

Business NewsNationalNoida International Airport Set To Open On Oct. 30: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu
Earlier on Sept. 17, Naidu shared pictures on X of his meeting with a delegation from Noida International Airport, Jewar.

18 Sep 2025, 11:53 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Noida International Airport is being developed by Zurich Airport in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government.(Representative picture. Photo by Pixabay on Pexels)</p></div>
Noida International Airport is being developed by Zurich Airport in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government.(Representative picture. Photo by Pixabay on Pexels)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, will be inaugurated on Oct. 30, with flight operations expected to start 45 days thereafter announced Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

"The airlines are very much excited to operate from the Jewar airport, also they feel that there is huge potential in that area. At least 10 cities will be connected in the first phase from Jewar airport, as seen in discussions that are happening with the airlines," Naidu told reporters during an event at the Hindon airport in neighbouring Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

The inauguration of the airport has already been delayed twice. It was initially scheduled to open in September last year, then postponed to April.

"Pleased to share that this iconic airport project, set to be Asia’s largest, is now nearing completion," he wrote. "I believe the Jewar project, with its state-of-the-art facilities, will further energise India’s aviation ecosystem. With a vast catchment area in the Delhi-NCR region, the future prospects are very exciting!," he shared.

Noida International Airport is being developed by Zurich Airport in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government. Tata Power and Tata Projects hold power supply and engineering contracts for Noida airport.

The construction of what will be the country's largest greenfield airport began three years ago. In the first phase, the airport will have a single runway and one terminal, with the capacity to handle 1.2 crore passengers annually. Once all four phases are completed, the airport's total capacity will rise to seven crore passengers per year.

