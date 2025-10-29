Noida International Airport Inauguration: Jewar Airport To Begin Operations In December | Profit Exclusive

Operations at the Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, are likely to begin in December, according to people familiar with the matter. A test flight is expected either later this week or early next week, though the schedule has been slightly delayed, the people said.

Sources told NDTV Profit that the delay is due to pending work by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which must install and activate key systems before the flight takes place.

Once the test flight is completed successfully, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will issue an Aerodrome Licence, paving the way for commercial operations to start.

The Noida International Airport project has missed three earlier deadlines — September 2024, April 2025, and May 2025. The greenfield airport is being developed as a joint venture between Zurich Airport International AG and Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL).