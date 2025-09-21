Noida Airport Set To Begin Operations Post-Diwali; Foreign Airlines In Talks For Flight Services

The Noida International Airport (NIA), being developed as a greenfield aviation hub in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, is on track to begin operations by the end of this year.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu recently told reporters that the airport would be inaugurated on October 30 and flight operations would begin within the next 45 days with 10 routes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also reiterated that the airport's commercial flight operations to commence by 2025 end.

Billed to be India's largest airport upon full development before 2050, the project — which started in 2019 and saw the COVID-19 pandemic too — was initially scheduled to launch operations in Sept. 2024.